I’ve retired from impregnating women – 2Baba

Multiple award-winning singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, has declared that he won’t impregnate any woman again.

The African Queen singer made the declaration in a viral video which surfaced online during the Idoma International Carnival, an annual event in Otukpo in Benue state.

In the video, the Hypertek Digital boss spoke in Pidgin.

He said: “I see say some babes dey fear to shout like that for that side.

“Abeg make una no fear to shout. I no dey give belle like that again, I don stop.

“Ask anybody, dem go tell you. I am Innocent. I no dey do like that again.

Reacting to his declaration, social media users had several hilarious things to say.

hes_black said: “Baba please no retire, Ijeoma for my street dey form hard to get and she the crush on you. Abeg give am belle before you retire.”

_chynwe wrote: “E reach my turn u retire. 2 baba e no good. Abeg Annie na joke oo.”

Ezeqwesiri stated: “He didn’t say he retired. He say he no dey give like that again. Mean say he still dry give once once.”

MrPresident asked: “School fees and baby food na your mate?”

Princessbase_ said: “Diapers & school fees will even humble you.”

Honey mixwealth1 wrote: “Don’t give up on ur talent sir.”

Wonderboy vibes stated: “Father of many nation.”

shemisjewelry said: “Hilarious! I didn’t know he has such a great sense of humour. A guilty innocent man.”

Mide places wrote: “Ok father Abraham.”

folabialli stated: “He don retire drop captain band for Tee Billz na hin be present man of the match.”

tinywale said: “2baba u nor even need to penetrate any woman to give belle! Just throw ur towel into that crowd now, 2 girls must carry belle.”