IWD 2023: Emefiele seeks gender arity

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has congratulated Nigerian women and called for more engaging conversations on how women can leverage technology and innovation to bridge the digital gender gap.

Mr. Emefiele, in his keynote address at the CBN IWD webinar to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebration on March 23, 2023, noted that digital financial services had become a critical dependency in the economy, providing vast opportunities to bridge the digital gender gap, drive financial inclusion and increase employment and economic opportunities for women.

He reiterated the CBN’s commitment to promoting gender equality and financial inclusion among women through such policies as the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), which dedicates 60 per cent of the funding under the scheme to women-owned enterprises, the Framework for Advancing Women’s Financial Inclusion in Nigeria, which seeks to address gender gaps in access to finance, targeted onboarding of women on its central bank digital currency, the e-Naira, amongst others.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Digitise Her: bridging the digital gender gap for financial inclusion and sustainable growth”, Mr. Emefiele attributed the successes recorded by the Bank to the hard work, resilience, and commitment of the female staff.

Mrs. Aishah N. Ahmad, the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (FSS), who hosted the Coffee Table Chat with Dr. Omobola Johnson, called for broad private and public sector commitment to gender parity and ensuring that women, youth and rural dwellers have access to digital financial services.

In her interventions, the Special Guest Speaker, Dr. Omobola Johnson, a Senior Partner with TLcom Capital and Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of Communications Technology, emphasized that inclusive innovation that is gender sensitive was critical to reducing the gender exclusion gap.

Dr. Johnson also advocated for a catch-them-young strategy to encourage females to pursue careers in technology and the establishment of special funds for female led tech businesses to achieve greater participation in the digital economy.

