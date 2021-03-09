IWD: Aisha Buhari seeks end to abduction of women, schoolgirls

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president Monday called on governments at all levels to ensure an end to the abductions of schoolgirls and women in Nigeria.

In a goodwill message Monday on her Twitter handle titled, ‘Message of the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021’ she stated that girl-child education is being affected by abductions in the country.

Part of the message reads in part: “COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women; disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence. Many have also died or suffered due to lack of access to basic information on the pandemic.

“It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another.

“Away from COVID-19, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abductions both in the hands of insurgents and bandits.

“As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families. I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.

“I call on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring these abductions to an end and to assure us that girls are safe anywhere they may find themselves.

“My best wishes to women all over the world for their resilience, hard work and commitment to the progress of humanity. Happy International Women’s Day,’’ she wrote.