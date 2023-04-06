IWD: Akobundu, Kingibe, Katagum others bag Nigerian Virtuous Women award

The Nigeria Female Youth Organisation (NFYO) recently conferred on the

National Coordinator of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Princess Gloria Akobundu, the first female All Progress Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, first female FCT Senator-elect, Hajia Ireti Kingibe with First Nigerian Virtuous Women Award.

Other awardees are, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb Mariam, Yalwaji Katagum, a Philantropist, Mrs Nkeiru Ihezuo (Mummy Apo), Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sharon Ikeazor.

The President of the NFYO, Princess Michelle Peters, who noted this at the just concluded celebration of the International Women’s Day in Abuja explained this are women who have outperform males and they need the support of all to continue that positive direction and also in the area of humanitarian service .

The event featured the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio as the special guest of honor , and keynote speaker, Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah.

The event was tagged Save the Girl Child and the theme Girl Child Empowerment A Partway for National Development.

She lauded Goodluck Nanah Opiah for the good work he is doing in area of promoting the Girl Child Education and out of school children and encourage him to continue the good work because, education is the bedrock of every society.

She called on the government, leaders, every good meaning Nigerians to support and encourage this great personalities for they have shown capacity in all ramifications.

In her words, “Nigeria Female youth Organization is here today to respectively inform our men that women are not in any way in competition with them but to compliment their God given jobs.

“Society flourish when women are treated with respect and not as second class citizen, if we must succeed as a country women should be offered equal opportunity.”

