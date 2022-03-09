IWD: CJID unveils GBV reporting handbook

The Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has released a handbook on reporting Gender Based Violence (GBV).

This, according to the centre is in order to enable effective reports aimed at eradicating the menace across the country.

The handbook was strategically launched in Abuja Tuesday, as part of the CJID’s solidarity with the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), celebration with the theme: “Break the Bias”.

Keynote speaker at the launch, the Executive Director of Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, expressed concerns at the high rate of GBV in Nigeria, noting that 30% of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 reported to have experienced sexual abuse.

Akiyode-Afolabi who is also the co-convener #OccupyNASS noted the critical role of the media in GBV reporting, maintaining that the deeply rooted cultural beliefs, perceptions and norms, community acquiescence and stigmatization which had driven the prevalence of GBV incidences needed better reportage in the media if the menace must be curbed.

“Media is very important, they play critical role not only in raising awareness but drawing attention to positive stories. The manner of reportage determines the degree of importance, and so there is need to prioritize survivors safety.

Journalists , reporters must prioritize survivors rights, safety, protection.

According to her, GBV has continued unabated, reaching epidemic level, stressing that this impedes the achievement of gender equality and undermine the contributions of women towards the development of their communities.

“Gender Based Violence is far more than a violation of human rights and manifestation of gender inequality. Physical, sexual and domestic violence, exploitation and discrimination are more than a violation of a woman’s integrity. They are a violation of women’s rights.

“They impede the achievement of gender equality and undermine the contribution of women towards the development of their communities. GBV in Nigeria has over the years increased, continued unabated, reaching epidemic level. Before the pandemic, statistics on prevalence of GBV presented a worrisome picture,” she said.

In her remarks, Programme Officer at Ford Foundation Olufunke Baruwa, regretted that women continue to suffer GBV amidst every advocacies and efforts to bring this to an end, adding that women face violence at home, workplace and almost everywhere when she is supposed to feel safe regardless of their gender.

Reviewing the handbook, a lecturer at the Mass Communication department of the Lagos state University, Dr. Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle, said the handbook detailly captured issues of GBV, urging the media on solutions Journalism that can bring justice to victims and punishment for perpetrators in other to deter others.

Earlier in his welcome address, Acting Executive Director CJID Dr. Tobi Oluwatola, said the handbook aims to educate the media to report correctly on issues of gender-based violence and other issues pertaining to gender inclusion, stressing that this is critical for sustainable development.

”The importance of education cannot be over emphasized, this will enable the achievement of necessary potentials in the fight against gender violence,” he said.