IWD: Ekiti women’re jewels of inestimable value – Oni

A former Ekiti state governor and Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll, Engr. Segun Oni, has felicitated with the generality of Ekiti women on the 2022 anniversary of the International Women’s Day, describing them as ‘jewel of inestimable value’.

According to a press release issued in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, Tuesday, by the Director of Media and Publicity of Segun Oni Movement (SOM), Mr. Jackson Adebayo, the former governor said “Ekiti women are hard-working, industrious, humane, educated, intelligent and resilience.”

The gubernatorial hopeful noted that these attributes had been instrumental to the various prestigious positions that women had occupied locally, and internationally, stressing that they had never led Ekiti, their source down.

The SDP flag bearer further eulogised Ekiti women whom he described as being averse to corruption, kind-hearted, humble and supportive to their husbands, praying that the Almighty God will continue to protect them to reap the fruits of their labour.

Oni, therefore, called on the women to utilise the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to go out and register for their voters card, stressing: “If you say you like Segun Oni, and you want him again as your governor, you can’t actualize it with your mouth, you can only do it with your voters’ cards. This is why you should obtain a voter card today before it closes.”

He also advised the women to ignore vote buyers on the election day saying, “if you sell your vote, you have retarded the progress of your state, damage the future of your children. Never give your voter’s card to anybody, join the struggle for a new dawn in Ekiti on June 18, 2022.”