IWD: FCT NAWOJ calls for State of Emergency on rape, other SGBV



The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists has called on the federal government and the 36 states to declare a State of Emergency on rape and other Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

The Chairperson of FCT NAWOJ, Comrade Annah Daniel, stated this at a programme to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day with the Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Supporting Hands Initiative (SHI) and two other NGOs, Monday in Abuja.



She said this year’s celebration was specifically set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the efforts of women and young girls across the world in ensuring a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to her, “Though Nigeria is signatory to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) among other similar charters, sadly there is low political will to full implementation of these global treaties.”



The chairperson stressed the need for full domestication of these treaties by state governments noting that:: “The lockdown by the government of the world, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, to curb the spread of the coronavirus had led to devastating effects on women and girls.

“Worthy of note is the fact that despite the sharp rise in reported cases of SGBV during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been commensurate arrests and prosecution of culprits as victims seldom get justice and are most often blamed and stigmatised.”



She called on government at all levels, traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to expedite action against rape and SGBV offenders to serve as deterrent to others and thereby curb the ugly trend.

The chairperson, who decried the fact that women were under represented notwithstanding excellent performance of women in both in elective and appointive positions, tasked government at all levels to ensure they implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action by including more women in offices for gender mainstreaming in policy making and protection of the rights of women as stipulated by CEDAW, VAPP Act and other related laws.



On her part,the guest speaker, a psychologist and founder Comfort Stream Aid Foundation, Theresa Anthony, while presenting a paper on women’s mental health, stressed the need for frequent medical check on emotional, psychological, and social well beings of women to avoid health hazards.

Felicitating with the women, the NUJ Chairman FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, commended the organisers of the event and tasked the federal government to ratify ILO 190 Convention and recommendations 206 to help curb abuse of women in the workplace.



He also called for more proactive steps by the government at all levels towards safety of schools.

Similarly, the Head, Gender Unit , NSCDC, CSC Alao Kemi, who spoke on “The Role of Women in Security”, stressed the need for developing effective strategies of communication and rapid response as well as women being security conscious in the wake of rising cases of violence against women.



In the same vein, the National Coordinator, SHI, Bassey Ita Ikpang, explained the need for women to be resilient and build support systems among themselves.

