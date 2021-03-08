IWD: FIDA Nigeria decries increasing VAW

As the world marks another International Women’s Day (IWD), the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria has expressed concerns over what it described as the “astronomical rise in Violence Against Women (VAW)”.

The group noted that sexual violence against women and domestic violence top the list across the country.

It’s chairperson, Rekia Rachael Adejo-Andrew, stated this in Abuja during a press briefing to mark the day, stating that effective participation of women in decision–making, elimination of violence against women and girls and the empowerment of women must be priorities for all, if gender equality will be achieved.

Adejo-Andrew said FIDA Nigeria calls on government at all levels, agencies, policymakers, legislators and corporate organisations, to incorporate the diversity of women and girls in policy formulation, implementation of laws, and all response and recovery programmes of COVID-19 and post-pandemic.

She lauded all women in leadership positions at the local, national and international levels, urging them to be steadfast and resilient in dealing with the challenges they face.

“We are still demanding for equal rights, equal pay, an end to all forms of discriminations, violence and an end to exploitation. We will not rest on our oars as we know that we have a lot to achieve because the progress made so far is not equal.

“We must remember that as long as one woman faces discrimination, prejudice, harassment, sexual assault, offensive and inhuman cultural practices, inequality or oppression, we all do.

FIDA Nigeria continues to work to support credible, hardworking, meritorious women to break the glass ceiling in their respective spheres of operations,” she said.

She implored all citizens to rise up to raise their challenges on behalf of all Nigerian women as they celebrate the remarkable day in history. FIDA enjoined all women and men of goodwill to raise their hands high to show and choose to challenge inequality.

Fielding questions from the media, FIDA Abuja vice chairperson, Chibuzo Maureen Nwosu, lamented the increase of cases of kidnappingin the country and called on the federal government to strengthen security agencies to curb the crime.

Also, Ifueko Izeiyamu lauded government’s effort on security while urging for more work, noting that the Kaduna state government has passed a law for rapists to be castrated while calling on other state governors to concentrate on issues affecting women.

“That is a governor taking the lead in fighting for women. In other words, leadership is about fighting for the people. Human rights are women’s rights that simply means women are human beings and any law that applies to human applies to them,’’ she said.

