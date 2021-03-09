IWD: Foundation empowers women in Nasarawa

As part of efforts to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in celebration of the 2021International Women Day, Orah Bayit Foundation, has organised a one-day women empowerment and life skill programme.

The participants were mainly women in Bakin–kogi, a remote community on the hills of Karu local government area in Nasarawa state.

The theme is this year’s celebration is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

It chronicles the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation trained women on how to make liquid soap, financial management and basic hygiene.

Founder Orah Bayit Foundation, Mrs. Grace Iliya, said women as an integral part of every community would thrive at the slightest opportunity.

Iliya said, “Our engagement with the Bakin – Kogi women over two years made us see the importance of empowering them to help them contribute their quota in sustaining their families as well as their community.

“We are very proud of the zeal and determination exhibited by the women as they are willing to see that they are empowered.

“Kudos must also go the men who allowed their women to participate. You can also see that some of the men are interested as well. I am delighted.”

One of the participants Jemima said, “their coming here is really of tremendous help to us. They trained us on soap making, we are happy that it will be useful to us.

“She also trained us on different things like how to take care of ourselves and our children, we are truly happy and grateful for the opportunity.

“We will seize this opportunity given to us by Orah Bayit Foundation to make a living from it and by extension pass the knowledge to other women in neighbouring villages.”

Another participant Mrs Salamatu Naboth said, “I will be lying to say we are not happy with your visit. This is an eye opener, as we have never thought of anything like this. This is coming at a time we least expected. Liquid soap is a strange item to us and it is a wonderful development for us the women.

“We want you to pray for us so that we can keep learning what you have trained us to do so that we can help our children and husbands. May God grant you all that you desire as you go back.”

The Bakin Kogi women empowerment and life skill is part of the Empowered Woman Network and Orah Bayit activities to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day.

Related

No tags for this post.