IWD: Gender Bills’ rejection dashed our hope – NAWOJ

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2022 International Women’s Dsy (IWD) the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has said that the rejection of the Geneder Bills by the National Assembly dampened and dashed the hope of Nigerian women towards the celebration.

NAWOJ in a press statement by its National President, Ladi Bala, Monday in Abuja, congratulated Nigerian women on the occasion of IWD, however, noting that the celebration of the celebration would have been one of the best if the NASS had not rejected the Gender Bills.

“In fact, history would have been made by the 9th Assembly as the legislature that allowed the true definition of democracy to take it roots in Nigeria but the members chose the path of exclusion and discriminatory agenda against Nigerian women and girls.

“The sad and unacceptable rejection of the five gender bills that speak to the issues against women especially discrimation and exclusion from involvement in governance and contribution to nation building is not only shameful, retroggresive but a huge tragedy in the development space of Nigeria and the eye of the global community.

“No nation that excludes more than 50 percent of a segment of its demography can develop as expected. It is, therefore, pertinent to appeal to members of the federal legilature to as a matter of urgency, necessity and in the interest of the spirit and letters of democracy to discard their earlier posture and allow for the Gender Bills to be re-represented and passed into law,” The statement read in part.

NAWOJ leadership also called on all Nigerian women to rise and demand from their representatives the fulfilment of the social contract of effective representation they signed, even as it noted that it was equally instructive that the fight towards ensuring that Nigeria corrects the wrongs required the support of patriotic men who believe in a better Nigeria.

“Until the Gender Bills are reconsidered and passed into law, Nigeria cannot be seen or considered to be a full democratic nation. The time to stop Gender discrimination and biases is now.

“Attaining Gender Equality Today for a sustainable Tomorrow” which is the theme for the 2022 International Women’s Day, will remain an Illusion in Nigeria except a pragmatic approach towards attaining and balancing Gender related issues in the country is adopted and respected by all,” the Association further stated.