IWD: Group seeks practical approach to end poverty among women



As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, has called for a more practical approach to reducing extreme poverty amongst women.



Founder, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. JummaiAhmadu, made the call, Saturday, at a skill acquisition training for rural women, organised the Foundation in collaboration with Make a Difference for The Needy Foundation and the Association of Wives of Traditional Rulers in FCT, to mark the 2021 IWD.



She said it was time to move beyond the yearly talk shows, to practical action to empower the rural women, especially at a time when countries were battling to recover from the economic difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ahmadu said, “We just want to bring them together, to give them some skills, so that they can challenge themselves, and by the time we meet next time, we will be able to identify the specific things they have done as a result of us bringing them here.

“We also want move beyond the yearly conferencing, to real empowerment. We have realised that talking is enough, but what women can practically do that makes them better, is what we should focus more on. That is why Helpline Foundation and its partners this year decided to go to the 17 chiefdoms in the FCT and some parts of Niger and Nasarawa states to see how we can empower them with skills; ranging from Izal making, liquid soap making, shoes and bag making and even beni seed cake making. These have been identified as great sources of revenue generation for these women in rural communities.”



Ahmadu, who further noted that most of the businesses introduced to the women were less capital intensive, added that the skills could be put to use and help them support their families.



Speaking in the same vein, the Founder of Make A Difference for the Needy Foundation, Mrs. Maria Ogbonnaya-Ngwu, said the essence of the programme was borne out of the believe that every woman has the potential to transform her life regardless of her circumstances.



Ogbonnaya-Ngwu observed that the era whereby the man is seen as the sole provider for his family has gone, noting that the financial burden on men could eventually leads to untimely death if help is not coming from their partners.

On her part, the Wife of the Chief of Garki, Hannatu Usman- Nga, speaking on behalf of the wives of traditional rulers in FCT, thanked the Helpline Foundation for the Needy, for empowering rural women.

According to her, “I’m so happy. Our passion is to see how our women, especially, widows can be self-reliant. The women are encouraged by what Helpline Foundation has done.”

