IWD: Groups advocate young women in elective positions 



As Nigeria joins the world to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Nigeria Female Youth Organisation and African Youth Union Commission have called for the involvement of young women across the country in elective positions.

The President, Nigeria Female Youth Organisation, Princess Mimi Peter, while speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja noted that despite the role of women, bills that are meant to enhance their productivity are rejected by the National Assembly.

She explained that no impactful decision can be made without women’s participation as such, the situation of the country is in shambles but opined that the time to change is no other time but now.

In her words, “We are here to say enough is enough, we need to break the constitutional bias, we need more women in the polity, not just women but young women too.

“We need to give opportunity to the young women now that they have the energy not when they are old, we want the young women to be recognised we have what it takes to lead we have all it takes to achieve this.”

Also, the Vice Chairperson, African Youth Union Commission, Amb. Ojineme Enakeme, on her part noted that the National Assembly should enact the constitution amendments for 35% appointed positions for women, 35% affirmative action for women in party administration and leadership and specific seats to be allocated for women in the National Assembly amongst other.

According to Enakeme, women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as enhance governance process.

She however called on male champions, women’s group, professionals, religious and corporate organisations across the country to join hands to amplify the voices of women and combine their resolve for an historic march across the country.