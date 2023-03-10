IWD: Helpline Foundation tasks women on nation building

As Nigeria joined the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) the Helpline Foundation for the Needy has tasked women on boosting nation building.

The Foundation, in a commemoration message signed by the Assistant Communication Officer, Kadiri Cecilia, on behalf of the Founder and President, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, enjoined women to be proactive and continue contributing to the development of the country.

Helpline has supported thousands of women in and around the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through skills acquisition and other empowerment programmes in the last 20 years.

While stressing the need for women to help one another, the group disclosed that it had empowered more than 700 women with various skills, ranging from snacks-making, bag-making and soap-making, among others within last year alone, through its skills acquisition programmes.

Similarly, thousands of women and young girls had received trainings in digital skills, as well as artificial intelligence giving them comparative advantage and exposure to digital marketing.

The Foundation charged the women to remain resolute and determined in their efforts to become better people, adding that Nigeria and the world needed them in the face of the prevailing global and national economic challenges.

“This year’s celebration is basically to celebrate our women who have benefited from our skill acquisition programmes over the years.

“These programmes have no doubt helped in ensuring poverty eradication, as well as financial sustainability and stability, especially among the women.

“Responses through our evaluation so far have proven that our women are doing well and are financially stable and self-reliant compared to when they had not received assistance from us (Helpline),” the statement read in part.

