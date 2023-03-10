IWD: Indian High Commission recognises Dabiri-Erewa, Adeyeye, others

The Indian High Commission in Nigeria has recognised some Nigerian and Indian women resident in the country for their contribution in their fields of endeavour.

Among those honoured by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Shri Balasubramanian, as part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) include the Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye; and Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Ambassador Janet Olisa.

Others include: Director and Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr. Maimuna Abdullahi Habib; Ms Hamisha Daryani Ahuja; Principal, Indian Language School, Lagos, Ms Sonali Gupta; and Managing Director, Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd, Ms. Ritu Sahajwalla.

Dabiri-Erewa was honoured for her contribution in Diplomacy; Professor Adeyeye in Health; Dr. Habib in Veterinary Medicine; Ahuja in Culture; Gupta in Education; and Sahajwalla in Business.

Speaking during the award Balasubramanian said the women were selected for their great contribution in their various fields.

He noted that women have become engineers of development, contributing in their various field to the growth and development of their nations.

According to the high commissioner, as the world celebrates the contributions of women worldwide, the Indian High Commission was acknowledging Nigerian and Indian women’s contribution towards the uplifting of Nigerians.

