IWD: Inuwa pledges better opportunities for Gombe women 

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has vowed to continue to provide opportunities for women in all decision making activities in the state.

Governor Inuwa stated this in a message to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, made available to newsmen in Gombe, Tuesday by his Director-General Press Affairs, Mr Ismaila Uba Misilli.

The governor said his administration subscribes to gender mainstreaming and committed to ensuring ease of access to resources and opportunities for women, including economic participation and partisan politics among others.

Inuwa noted that the occasion was not just a day to celebrate women but to also to reflect on the challenges they face and implement workable solutions towards addressing them and removing barriers that impede their success.

The governor, who described women as wonderful partners in the onerous task of nation-building, said in Gombe state, women hold key cabinet positions, which is one of the steps towards demonstrating that indeed “we subscribe to gender mainstreaming and women empowerment.”

The governor encouraged the women to continue to remain positive and be focused as well as use their talents and motherly disposition in contributing to societal growth and development.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to ensure the promotion of policies and programmes that would address their needs and challenges.