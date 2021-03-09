IWD: Ministry calls for gender policy review for power balance

To commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD), the Ministry of Women Affairs has expressed its wish for the National Gender Policy (NGO) currently being reviewed to help articulate how to balance power relations between men and women in order to transform the institutions which continue to perpetrate gender injustice, poverty, and underdevelopment in the country.

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, stated this yesterday in Abuja in her address to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrated on the theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World.” #Ichoosetochallenge.

Tallen assured that the ministry will continue to build the capacity of Gender Desks Officers to understand their roles and responsibilities in different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in addressing their mandate as defined in the National Gender Policy (2006).

She however, appealed to MDAs yet to set up Gender Desks to do so, stressing that any intervention that is committed to COVID-19 response and recovery, must factor in the gender gaps in the design and implementation process.

“With only 7 women as Cabinet Ministers which falls short of 35% mark recommended in the National Gender Policy, you will agree with me that the quality of Female leadership in Nigeria today is remarkable,” she said.

The Minister reiterated the need for the issue of quota and Affirmative Action in the appointment of women in public office to be addressed.

She also appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to direct that 1/3 of all elective positions be reserved only to be contested by women in the party structure, as applicable in many African countries (Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, etc).

“As the giant of Africa, Nigeria should take the lead in this respect,” she stressed.

In her remarks, the Senate Chair on Women Affairs disclosed that a bill is being proposed for the federal character law to be amended to include gender, adding that the Police, Labour, Electoral and Constitutional Acts needed to be reviewed to accommodate needs of women.

“We must be intentional in challenging gender stereotypes and laws that infringe on women’s rights. All female ministers have the responsibility to ensure it is intentional in achieving a better world for women, and set target for younger generation of women,” she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Anthony’s Akpabio Ekpa, said the theme of the year’s celebration was chosen to challenge every form of marginalisation and all manner of institutional handicaps religating women to the background.

