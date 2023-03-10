IWD : NAWOJ FCT wins FAME football tournament

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has emerged the overall winner of the annual International Women’s Day (IWD) football tournament in Abuja.

The event organised by Fame Foundation in partnership with some CSOs and NGOs is part of activities to commemorate this year’s IWD.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Comrade Annah Daniel, commended the organisers for their consistency, and expressed joy with the victory of the NAWOJ FCT team.

She noted that the Association’s victory was a renewed call for more commitment to issues affecting women with the aim of adding value and building networks among women folks.

Comrade Daniel also used the occasion to celebrate and congratulate all women who won elections into different positions in the just concluded National Assembly (NASS) election and urged those that lost not to despair but be more focused and resolute in their belief in the importance of the role of women in nation building and gender parity in Nigeria’s political space.

On her part, the Founder of Fame foundation, Aderonke Ogunkeye-Bello, reiterated the commitment of the organisation to building a formidable force among women groups towards contributing their quota to national development.

Team NAWOJ played with three different teams before emerging the overall winner and first runner up, with Team Fame Foundation taking the second position and Team East Africa taking the third position.

The tournament was declared open by the Minster of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, with dignitaries from different organisations including at the USA Embassy, Canadian Embassey, East Africa, among others in attendance.

