IWD: NDW wants 5% employment reservation

As the world marks another International Women’s Day (IWD) the Network of Disabled Women (NDW) has called on the federal government to implement the 5% reservation on employment as contained in the Disability Act, saying this will enable women with disabilities to be gainfully employed.

The network lamented continuos and growing plights of People Living With Disability (PLWD) , estimating that about 14-25 million of them, according to the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) in Nigeria face discrimination, violence, and unemployment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Ceeder Seed Foundation Lois Auta, made the call at the weekend during a National Dialogue with key stakeholders on strategies for inclusive employment for women with disabilities, in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD) held on the theme: “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”?

According to Auta, more PLWD’s have poor or no access to education from the primary, secondary and tertiary levels due to stigmatization, lack of funds and societal discrimination.

This, she noted, affects their chances of employment, work, or the confidence to be self-employed/entrepreneurs, adding that with the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the situation for PLWD’s is likely to get worse, putting them in a dire situation in terms of earning a livelihood.

“With a labor force of 80.2 million, that means about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed, a figure that exceeds the population of 35 of Africa’s 54 countries. Among young Nigerians aged between 25 and 34, the largest bloc of the labor force, the unemployment rate currently stands even higher, at 30.7%.

“In Nigeria, 65% of people (<25 years old) with disability are illiterate (both sexes).63% of adults (25 to 64 years) with disability are unemployed (both sexes).Only 25% of youth with disability participate in education and training (both sexes),” she noted.

“One of the reasons persons with disabilities are excluded from employment is that they encounter barriers to participation in education and training, so they are denied access to the skills they need to find jobs or set up their own businesses.

“They also lack access to the social setting of a school or community, where relationships are fostered that can lead to job or business opportunities and social skills necessary in the workplace are promoted and developed,” she added.

Responding, the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen represented by a staff in the ministry Edidiong Nkeme, further harped on the need for gainful employment for women with disabilities, saying this will enable them maintain a decent standard of living for themselves and their families as well as participate fully in the society.