IWD: NGO urges Nigerians to end gender stereotype in career choices

PAGED Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has called for an end to existing gender stereotype in career choices for women, stating that all careers are for everybody irrespective of their gender.

The NGO also expressed concerns over the continual relegation of women to background, stressing that existing laws particularly the Nigerian constitution is not gender friendly.

Its Programmes Manager Ummi Bukar stated this weekend, during the organization’s annual ‘’Watch Women Win’’ series in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) in collaboration with Griot Studio.

Bukar maintained that if women were given better opportunities backed by the laws, they will excel even better and contribute to national development, adding that women’s achievements deserved to be celebrated.

She said, “Because of the situation in Nigeria this is the moment for people to take a breather and recognize the achieving women , even though we are in a situation that is almost impossible, we have laws that does not favour us at all, the constitution is not gender friendly and they have proved it over and over.

‘’Women groups are fighting to change the constitution so it has been a very busy month for women but we don’t want people to forget the fact that even though laws are against women, they are still excelling so imagine what they can achieve if the laws were favourable”.

‘’Today we are holding the Watch Women Win event an annual showcase where we usually screen films of amazing women doing awesome things. This year we are looking at sustainable development and also breaking biases so , we are featuring a film of a woman that did excellently well in a male dominated field we are also doing exhibition of women excelling in male dominated jobs.

‘’Women still face discriminatory practices that discourage them from moving up the ladder in different careers so this year we still want to look at the discussions and find other women who have successfully done well and get them to advise women on how they have evolved. We also want to show the world that their are no careers for men alone so we want to inspire the young girls on how to make up their minds on career choices that it doesn’t have to be a limited choice,’’ she added.

Earlier, Griot Studios Programme Director and multimedia developer Ummi Yakubu, said women were excelling in male dominated career and deserved to be celebrated, stressing that there can’t be stories about women without women themselves telling them.

“You cant have a game with us without us, we also need to be represented as the creators of the films because we are part of the society and we are not only consumers and we can tell our stories better that when the man told them,” she said.

Similarly, a representative from water support charity organization Dinah Ugbor, said that women have been relegated to the background for so long, stressing the need for gender balance in the society just as she assured that women can achieve whatever career they want to achieve.

Meanwhile, the Programme Manager, Give Girls a Chance, Victoria Ayodele-Fash , lauded the celebration of women in uncoventional jobs, saying this will encourage more girls to go for any career choice they want and excel in them.

The film screening and exhibition series also featured a female mechanic, female builder in the construction industry, female game designer, upscale architecture amongst other achieving women showing the resilience of women in a male dominated world.