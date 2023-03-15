IWD: Nigeria needs women, girls’ inclusion in information technology – AWON 

The President Association of Women Orientation for sustainable development in Nigeria (AWON), Comrade Adekemi Akintade, has advocated inclusion of more women and girls in information technology and development.

Comrade Akintade in Ibadan Tuesday stated this while speaking at press conference to herald its event to celebrate the 2023 International Women Day themed “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

The AWON president said in doing this, there is need for the government and other stakeholders to bridge the gender gap in access to technology for even development.

Comrade Akintade said Nigeria has more to gain in many aspects if more women and girls are aided and supported to have equal access in the areas of information technology and development.

She added that gender equity is important because it ensures that everyone has an equal chance to succeed regardless of their gender such as employment opportunities, health care and other resources as well as protection from discrimination, harassment and violence.

Comrade Akintade stressed: “It also promotes social and economic development by enabling women and marginalised group to fully participate in their skills and talents to the workforce.

“This can lead to increased in productivity and economic growth. Today, throughout the world, our lives depends in technological integration in the areas of lives and our economy starting from healthcare, calling loved ones (communication), making a bank transaction, transportation, business transaction (trading) among women,” she said.

