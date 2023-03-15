IWD: NLC harps on implementation of ILO Convention 190 Strategies

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Nigerian Government, employers and the trade unions to adopt strategies for the implementation of the ratified Convention 190 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

NLC General Secretary (ILO) Emmanuel Ugboaja made the call in a statement to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) Wednesday in Abuja.

The global theme for the International Women’s Day is “Innovation and Technological change; Education in the Digital Age for achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls”.

Ugboaja said the adoption of strategies for the implementation of the convention was necessary for the realisation and protection of women’s right, increased productivity and dignity at work.

He said the National Women Commission had adopted the Global Campaign Theme which is captioned “Embrace Equality” and also adapted it to focus on “Embrace Equity, Towards Gender Equality in the World of Work”.

He said this is targeted at strengthening the campaign to stop gender-based violence at work in line with the ILO Convention 190: “Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work” which has been ratified by Nigeria.

On the elimination of violence and harassment in the World of Work ratified by Nigeria, he commended the NLC National Women Commission for its struggle towards enduring the most widespread violence of human rights against women and girls that occurs everywhere and often treated with impunity.

Ugboaja also reiterated the call on government and all stakeholders to adopt gender responsive approach to governance, service delivery, education, development and civic engagement.

These, he said, were aimed at addressing all forms of gender inequality towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“In the same vein, we advocate for the proper implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015, which prohibits all forms of violence against persons in both private and public life, and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims as well as punishment for offenders,’’ he said.

On the celebration of the day, he said it was the right time to commemorate the political, socio-economic achievement and rights of women at home, workplace, union, society, nation and the whole world.

He also reiterated the NLC’s commitment to continue to advocate for the adoption and implementation of policies and strategies that promote gender equality in the workplaces, Unions and the Labour movement.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

