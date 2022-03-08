IWD: Ortom commends resilience of women 







Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Tuesday commended the courage and resilience of Nigerian women to excel even in the face of cultural and social-economic inhibitions.



Ortom also condemned the recent brutal killing of Miss Bamise who boarded a Lagos Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) from Ajah to Oshodi and urged the authority to ensure the deceased family gets justice.



Ortom in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, enjoined Nigerian women not to rest on their oars in the struggle for emancipation and gender equality.



The governor in a goodwill message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) stated that some of the challenges militating against women’s emancipation such as cultural practices, widowhood, and inability to aspire to certain positions in the society need to be addressed.

He noted that his government is at the forefront to empower Benue women, politically and economically, in line with the 35% Beijing affirmative action.



“For instance, since we came in 2015, we have developed a deliberate policy to give women more opportunities to occupy political offices which hitherto was not in place. We have a good number of women as appointees but above all, Benue state under my leadership has given women leadership roles as chairmen of local government areas in the state.



“In the forthcoming local government elections, our party, the PDP has liberalised women participation by giving nine slots to women as council chairpersons. Apart from a certain percentage of women who will be appointed as secretaries of local government councils, there will be 69 elected women councilors in the 23 local governments,” he said.