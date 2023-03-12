IWD: Passage of gender equality bills sure way to national devt – Ojukwu 

As the global community celebrates the 2023 International Women’s Day, the Executive Secretary National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has stressed the importance of gender equality, noting that it holds the key to all-round development in every facet of life.

The Executive Secretary, who stated this on the eve of the 2023 IWD celebration, pointed out that it is high time the issue of gender equality and gender inclusiveness defined the way the society is governed because it is obvious that gender discrimination usually comes with a lot of denials to the detriment of the society as women with great talents and potentials are neglected merely on the basis of gender.

He said “women’s prudence in resource management and developmental skills cannot be overemphasised, they unarguably remain the pillars of our future. Given the enabling environment and opportunity, women have the potential to turn things around to make the world great and a better place for everyone to live in.”

The theme of this year’s commemoration – “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” is very apt considering the proven capacity of women in diverse fields of life such as medicine, pharmacy, digital technology, engineering and literature just to mention a few.

“Nigerian women and other women elsewhere have on different occasions proven that they can perform excellently in drawing policies and making decisions that could turn around the society; therefore they should be encouraged to unleash their best potentials for the development of the entire society,” Ojukwu added.

Speaking on the inability of the National Assembly to pass landmark legislations on women during the constitutional reforms, he used the opportunity of 2023 International Women’s Day to call on the federal lawmakers to consider and pass the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill among others supporting Affirmative Action like has happened in other developing countries in Africa.

Ojukwu said this is the sure way to reduce gender-based violations and legally equip women to challenge the inequalities confronting them, including Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) which has continued to rear its ugly head in the society.

