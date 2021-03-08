IWD: Protect women from harassment, women NLC tells FG

As Nigerian women join their counterparts around the world to celebrate 2021 International Women Day (IWD), the NLC Women Commission has challenge the federal government to ratify ILO Convention 190 which kicked against violence and harassment in the world of work.

Speaking during a visual dialogue with Labour Rights Media Practitioners put together by NLC/Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO on Gender Based Violence and Harassment, NLC head women and children, Comrade Rita Goyit, said Nigeria stands to gain more ratifying the convention 190, as it would make workplace free from violence and harassment as well as increased productivity.

She further said that Nigeria would be among countries that respect human rights if ratify and domestic the convention.

Comrade Rita said contrary to believes that gender equality is about women seeking equal right as their men counterparts, but rather recognises the roles and need of both men and women.

Speaking on the role of media on the fight against gender based violence and harassment, Comrade Rita urge the media to downplay the stereotype believes about what men and women can do.

She said such assertion can have a psychological effects on some women who most often live with the believe for the rest of their life.

“In 2019, when the ILO Convention 190 was adopted in Geneva, the Nigerian government made a commitment that it will be among the first countries to ratify and also domesticate the convention, but that is yet to be done.”

The deputy chairperson, NLC National Women Commission, Comrade Salamatu Aliu said the congress has been on the forefront campaigning for government to ratify C 190, adding that it would not stop until that is achieved to guarantee the protection of women at workplace.

The Country Program Director for Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO, Sonny Ogbuehi while speaking earlier thumbs up the media for the partnership towards ending GBVH in workplaces.

He further stress on the critical role of the media in ensuring that issues of Gender Based Violence and harassment at work places are brought to the front burner.

Related

No tags for this post.