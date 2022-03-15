IWD: Showmax celebrates 30 Nollywood women

As the world continue to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, Showmax, an online subscription video on demand (SVOD) service which was launched in South Africa on 19 August 2015, has announced that they would be putting out profiles of Nollywood women daily to celebrate women’s history month.

The streaming platform is taking the celebrations a notch higher with a collection of Nollywood films with 30 female leads.

As Showmax spotlights 30 Nollywood women in front and behind the camera, it is also celebrating every Nigerian woman in film with this collection.

Speaking about why Showmax needs to spotlight female-lead Nollywood films, Head of Content: Showmax Africa, Candice Fangueiro, said, “As a platform created by Africans for Africans to showcase and tell original stories that resonate, it is important to recognise everyone that contributes to telling these stories, and particularly the women who have played a remarkable part in the growth of what is one of the biggest film industries in the world.”

She said the #WomenofShowmax Collection is a mix of six series and thirteen movies centred around women. The series includes The Rishantes, Tough Love, E.V.E, Venge, Unmarried and Enakhe. The Rishantes follows Halita Rishante (Chisom Agoawuike) and Matilda Rishante (Ummi Baba Ahmed) as they face and triumph over several challenges only a young female CEO and the first-ever female Nigerian Senate President can relate to.

On the other hand, Tough Love has a predominantly female cast with actresses like Sola Sobowale, Jemima Osunde, Sophie Alakija, Sharon Ooja, and Ayo Adesanya. E.V.E, Enakhe and Venge have female leads represented by Ebenezer Eno, Ivie Okujaye Egboh and Uzoamaka Aniunoh.