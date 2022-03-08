IWD: SSPWA bemoans rejection of Gender Bills





As the world celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) the South South Professional Women Association (SSPWA) has urged Nigerian women not to relent despite the recent set back following the rejection of the six Gender Bills by the National Assembly.

SSPWA in a press statement by the President, Maryam Haruna, and the General Secretary, Mirabel Edozie, congratulated women in the South-South, Nigeria and globally on the occasion of the IWD.

According to the statement, “Though the 2022 IWD is being celebrated with mixed feelings due to the rejection of Gender Bills by the National Assembly, we salute our women for not relenting.

“The 9th Assembly chose the path of exclusion and discrimination against Nigerian women and girls. The sad and unacceptable rejection of the five Gender Bills which speak to the issues against women especially discrimation and exclusion from involvement in governance and contribution to nation building is not only shameful, retroggresive but a huge tragedy for Nigerian women.

“No nation which excludes more than 50 per cent of its population can develop as expected. It is therefore, pertinent to appeal to members of the federal legislature to, as a matter of urgency, and in the interest of democratic principles, to discard their earlier posture and re-represent the Bills.

“We equally solicit for the support of patriotic men in the fight to ensure that Nigeria corrects the discriminatory laws and practices against women. The time to stop Gender discrimination in Nigeria is NOW!

“Attaining Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, which is the theme for the 2022 International Women’s Day, will remain in our dreams except there are concerted efforts towards addressing, attaining and balancing gender-related issues in our country today not tomorrow!”