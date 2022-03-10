IWD: The Electoral Hub, IRIAD others call for specific seats for women in NASS

Women group comprising of Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), The Electoral Hub, Emerge Women, Gender Strategy Advancement International and others have called for specific seats for women in the National and atate assemblies to mark the International Women’s Day.

The group in a joint press statement issued in Abuja, said it is painful that this devastating action of National Assembly men happened in a month where women are celebrated globally.

They said the action of National Assembly men shows disdain for Women of Nigeria who make up at least 50% of the population of Nigeria 200 million people.

In their words “In 2022, we do not expect to be dealing with this level of gender bias which has hindered equal and balance representation in governance.”