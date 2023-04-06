IWD: UBA Foundation empowers women on critical skills

As part of an effort to mark International women’s month, UBA Foundation has trained young women in various tech skills that will enable them compete in today’s world.

The training tagged Women Digital Skill conducted at the UBA Academy in Lagos was aimed at empowering young women and promoting gender equality.

Addressing participants at the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, restated the Bank’s commitment to the pillars of the Foundation which are education, environment and economic empowerment.

According to Atta, UBA would continue to support young women in African communities towards catalysing sustainable socio-economic development, noting that “we are totally committed to women empowerment as we continue to champion women’s causes in our business and through our work.”

She assured that the UBA Foundation aims to ensure that females are given the opportunity to be properly trained and acquire the necessary skills that allow them to effectively train others.

She added that the importance of training and retraining has become even more crucial as the world becomes a global village.

“One of the things we are keen on is to touch lives, especially those who do not have, and this is what we have tried to do with this free workshop which we have organised to give these women the opportunity to acquire skills which they can later share with others, so that they can continue to enjoy the natural progression of growth. I am glad that you all are keen to come for this workshop in commemoration of women’s month,” she said.

One of the participants, Kaosara Ayanda, who was full of praise to the UBA Foundation for the free training, said the workshop was very timely and had helped her to learn the basic skills of Microsoft Excel which she will use to further strengthen her business.

