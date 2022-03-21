IWD: We need more women into leadership positions – NDIC Chair

The Board Chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs Ronke Sokefun, has stressed the need for women in leadership positions to encourage more women to join the table to ensure the number of women in management positions keep growing and consequently ensure its sustainability.

A statement by Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department of the Corporation, Bashir A. Nuhu, quoted the Sokefun as making the call at the NDIC 2022 International Women’s Day Celebrations in Abuja.

In her keynote address with the theme: “Changing Climates: Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, Sokefun noted that while more women are making an impact in every sphere of society, it is critical to develop strategies to sustain and increase the rise of women to leadership positions.

She advocated for more encouragement by those already in positions as well as the need for capacity development and robust networking skills to strengthen their abilities to contribute their best based on merit and performance.

The NDIC Board Chairman lauded the current 33.9 % women population in the Corporation’s manpower structure, stressing that the push was to achieve a higher proportion in the nearest future. She told NDIC female staff that they would be pulled up when they demonstrated a readiness for that next role and therefore they needed to keep evolving.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director of NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan who was represented by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs Emily Osuji, described the Corporation’s female staff as a great asset to the Corporation as they continue to demonstrate all the values of the Corporation such as professionalism and passion towards achieving the Corporation’s mandate.

Mrs. Osuji said the Corporation’s management is extremely proud of her womenfolk who are well represented at all levels of the organisation.

In her lecture, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs Yemisi Edun, commended the Corporation for attaining a significant female representation within the NDIC workforce. She further called on women to find the confidence to speak up and take advantage of the opportunities to make a better future for themselves and their families. She also stressed the need for women to stand up for their rights and help in breaking the bias.

The event featured lead presentation by MDD/CEO, FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, panel session and master class in which other accomplished resource persons featured.