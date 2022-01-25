Iwobi begs Nigerians over AFCON 2021 ouster

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has appealed to Nigerians to forgive the team after their elimination from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Everton star made this known via his official instagram handle on Tuesday, where he promised that the team will bounce back from their defeat against Tunisia in the round of 16.



Iwobi was shown a red card during the match after receiving two yellow cards while Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye was guilty of letting Msakni’s drive get past him.



He wrote: “Moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish. As much as it’s a part of football, we came for more.



“Our fans who shared these moments with us both in Cameroon and across the world deserved more!



“The beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far around the corner.



“We will be back to fight for our nation, stronger. We owe it to you, and I owe it to myself. Thank you for all the words of support & encouragement – it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

