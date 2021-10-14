Iwobi returns to training, may face West Ham ahead Premier League clash

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed Alex Iwobi has returned to full training ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham United.

Iwobi sustained a minor injury in training and missed the Merseyside club 1-1 away draw against Manchester United before the international break.

The injury also forced the versatile winger to miss Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic.

Benitez confirmed the 25-year-old is available for the home clash against the Hammers following his return tp training.

“Alex Iwobi was training and [so were] Digne and Coleman – that is good news for us – they have started training with the team,” Benitez told the club’s website.

The former Arsenal player has made six appearances for the Toffees this season.

