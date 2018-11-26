Iwobi shines for Arsenal, inch closer to Top 4

Alex Iwobi made his 10th English Premier League start for Arsenal who moved within one point of the top four spot with their 2-1 away win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

It was Arsenal’s fourth away win of the season in the EPL.

Iwobi played for 82 minutes in his 13th EPL appearance of the season before he was replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the match-winner for the Gunners in the 67th minute after Joshua King’s late strike in additional time of half-time had canceled out Jefferson Lerma’s own goal in the 30th minute of the clash.

The Gunners who were without a win in their last three Premier League matches started off dominating possession and created more chances to score at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal took the lead in the 30th minute when Bournemouth’s Lerma volleyed Sead Kolasinac’s cross past his own keeper.

Bournemouth were soon level though when a quick counter-attack was finished off superbly by King’s curler into the top corner.

Aubameyang then got the Gunners back in front in the second half, prodding home Kolasinac’s cross from close range. The goal was Aubameyang’s eighth of the EPL season.

Lerma almost made amends when his late strike came back off the post.

Stanislas had a chance to earn a point for Bournemouth at the death of the game but he blazed his free-kick over the bar to help Arsenal continue their 17-game unbeaten run at the Vitality Stadium.

The defeat saw Bournemouth slipped to their third straight defeat.

Arsenal are now fifth in the Premier League table while Bournemouth stay in the eighth position.

