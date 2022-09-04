Iwuanyanwu @80: Jonathan, Uzodimma, others eulogise Igbo  

Former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, the immediate past president general, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Nnia Nwodo and other ethnic nationalities weekend eulogised Ndigbo on their quest for national unity.

At a public lecture organised by the correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo state council in honour of a well known philanthropist and retired politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the politicians stated that Igbo people have contributed immensely to the overall development of Nigeria and therefore remained qualified like every other Nigerian to occupy any position in the country.

Citing quotes from Nigeria’s leaders and founding fathers from across different geopolitical zones of Nigeria, Jonathan who was chairman of the occasion said according to history, the Igbo have always stood for the unity of Nigeria.

He said: “If you look at the statements by different leaders and use Zik as a representation of the Igbo intellectual vision for Nigeria at that time, it shows clearly the Igbo stood for the unity of Nigeria.

“Today, if people see things differently, it only indicates that there are fundamental issues that as a nation, we need to address.”

The former president expressed delight in being part of the honour and celebration of Chief Iwuanyanwu, saying, “This is a man I call my father, a man worthy of celebration.”

In his keynote address, Governor Hope Uzodimma made it clear that nobody was more Nigerian than Ndigbo.

He said, “We love this country and we are equal stakeholders in this country and will continue to work towards building peace, equality and good neighbourliness with other Nigerians.

“No individual or group can force Ndigbo out of Nigeria. Igbo have not entirely been treated fairly in Nigeria, but we will not subscribe to violence to achieve our desires. Peace is preferable to war. And negotiation is better than violence.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

