Iwuanyanwu denies calling Yoruba rascals

Chairman Ohanaeze NdiIgbo Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has refuted reports credited to him on social media that he called Yorubas political rascals.

In a statement issued and made available to newsmen, Monday, he described as “fake news circulating on social media completely misrepresenting the statement I made at Awka Anambra State in connection to the killings, destructions of properties and harassment of Igbos in Lagos during the recent elections.”

He said his statement was covered live by Arise Television, Channels and many other electronic and print media houses and advised all Nigerians of goodwill who care to get the true transcript of his statement from any of the media entities.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that at no time did I make the statement credited to me by blackmail circulating on the social media that Yorubas are political rascals as this was fraudulently manipulated. I want to warn all perpetrators of this fake news that it is a criminal offence to circulate fake news against a peace-loving Nigerian.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am a senior citizen who has meritoriously served Nigeria. Nigeria in appreciation has also honoured me with three National Honours namely: Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), and Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). In my State Imo, I have been honoured with Grand Commander State of IMO (GCSI).

“By this my name is in the hall of fame in Imo State. The Seven Igbo Speaking States namely: Rivers, Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States have also honoured me with the Traditional Title of Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo. I am indeed the first Igbo man to be so honoured. As a professional Engineer, I have been honoured with numerous merit Awards including institution of an annual lecture series in my name by my colleagues in appreciation of my contributions to Engineering, Science Society and Humanity. I am the Grand Patron of many youth organizations in the country.

“What I did at the ceremony was to admonish Igbos who felt threatened by various attacks in Lagos that they have no cause to worry because there are no problems between Igbos and Yorubas. I therefore told them to stay in Lagos and go about their normal businesses. I did however mention to them that the attackers are political rascals and their action does not reflect the good relationship between Yorubas and Igbos,” he said.

