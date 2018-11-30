IYC expresses concern over delay in Zabazaba deepwater project

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has expressed concern over delay in signing the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Zabazaba Deepwater Project (ZDP).

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Daniel Dasimaka, and made available to reporters through email, IYC said it is its wish to see the economy of the Niger Delta growing which would be made possible if the FID is signed on time.

The IYC President, Barrister Oweilaemi Pereotubo said: “We do not want the ZDP to go the way of the Brass LNG which never saw the light of the day. We want jobs for our youths. We want the local economy of the Niger Delta region as well as the national economy in general to

grow.

“We want development in the Niger Delta region. We want peace. Hence, we condemn the unnecessary delay in the signing of the FID for the Zabazaba oilfield.”

Oweilaemi said the IYC is deeply worried that the 2020 first production date of the Zabazaba oilfield may be compromised if the FID remains unsigned.

The $13.5 billion Zabazaba oilfield is located in the Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 245 offshore Nigeria in the Niger Delta of the Gulf of Guinea. Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) are jointly developing the project. Nigeria Agip Exploration is the operator of the project. Itmwill be a major boost to the country’s economy and the local content initiative being promoted and prioritised by the present government, the deepwater project will particularly support small and medium enterprises in Nigeria following the decision by the developers for in-country fabrication and integration of the topsides of the Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

He said that the Zabazaba deepwater field is estimated to hold 560 million barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE), which will increase the country’s daily crude oil production. When it becomes fully operational, the project is expected to generate at least $8 billion for Nigeria. The impact on the Nigerian economy would be unprecedented, and the multiplier effect on the local economies of thecatchment areas in the Niger Delta will be huge.

Recall that in 2012, Agip and Shell acquired OPL 245, which was named the Zabazaba field, for $1.3 billion.

He said the acquisition has been the subject of serial corruption investigations and prosecutions in Italy and Nigeria.

