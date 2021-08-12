IYD 2021: NYCN charges youth on commitment to national values

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has urged Nigerian Youths to be resolute and committed to the country’s national values.

Recall that August 12th was set aside every year by the United Nations to celebrate young people, look at the challenges confronting them and profer sustainable solutions to solve them.

The theme for this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. According to the United Nations, this year’s theme highlights the crucial need for “inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems.”

Amb Sukubo who doubles as Secretary, NYCN Board of Trustees (BoT), Thursday in a statement to commemoratee 2021 IYD noted that “Knowledge Works has studied major trends and drivers of change that are transforming our fundamental assumptions and relationships at all levels of society.

“They investigated alongside their partners at the Institute for the Future, how new tools, processes, and resources are altering our interactions with ourselves; within our organizations; and with systems, societies, and economies.

“They also examine how these shifts are dramatically transforming every area of our individual and collective experiences, including our experience of, and expectations for, learning and education, he added.

He continued ” the rapid proliferation and advancement of digital tools, content, and platforms are undeniably key.

“I implore us as young people to work in tandem with this year theme of International Youth Day so that will be of value in solving challenges associated with Climate change and saving the planet Earth for the overall safety and development of all.

“I wish to use this opportunity to call on all Nigerian Youth to be patriotic and prayerful if the country must achieve its core objectives. We need to be resolute and committed to the country’s national values. We must add our voices is saying capital no to those things that divide us and always act as agents of peaceful co-existence.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under the astute leadership of President Muhamadu Buhari GCFR, the President & Commander in Chief of Arm forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria are putting in their best towards addressing all forms of security challenges facing us as a nation and we must contribute our quota in any way useful towards addressing all these challenges.

“The present we can see for ourselves but the future, we have no hope of, as we celebrate our day today, we have a glimpse of how our tomorrow will be as natural as bestowed on us the onerous task of shaping our today for our tomorrow. There is no day that you won’t come across challenges so instead of you to whine and complain be proactive and take the action needful to surmount the challenges.

“You have to grow from the inside of yourself, nobody can make you to grown but yourself, you need to decide whether you intend to live within the status quo or you want to challenge it, either one you choose, remember that it is your decision and not anyone else.

“Be the change that everyone needs, create the world of yourself by yourself, do not wait for any government to create your world for you, you will grow old doing that, belief in yourself and your abilities, and you will become a great leader”.