IYD: ActionAid makes case for development of youths

Actionaid Nigeria (AAN) has called on government at all levels to get involved in the development of youths in commemoration of the International Youth Day.

The Country Director, Ene Obi at the International Youth Day Celebration, theme Youth Engagement for Global Action in Abuja on Wednesday said 62 per cent population of young people in the country, if well utilised could serve as an engine room for development.

Obi said youths should stand upright for Nigeria, they should occupy where they are , stand up and remain resolute and be hopeful for Nigeria.

She said governments need to invest in our youths. “If we invest in them, we are not doing them a favour but preparing them as engine room for development of our economy.

” And the only way to achieve the sustainable development goals is to develop people and invest in human capital and in the natural resources we have

Also, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa , Mr Samson Itodo, called on the youths to keep tab with the Ministry of Youth Affairs to get to know disbursement of the N75 billions set up for youth investment fund.

He urged ActionAid to help work for the actualisation and accountability of the fund from the ministry.

Also,the National President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Solomon Adodo called on youths to proffer solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

In his words : ” We need to build a new Nigeria economy for post COVID-19. Few months ago, nobody knows we could produce sanitiser and here we are, the pandemic has created jobs for people.

” Let us begin to think how we can invent and translate all of these challenges into productivity rather than involved in negative act that could destroy our future.”

Also, the Executive Director of Connected Development (CODE)

Hamzat Lawal, urged youths to drive the solutions locally that would translate to global goals.