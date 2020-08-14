IYD: CUPP urges youth to embrace politics

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on Nigerian youths to embrace politics and take advantage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act that lowered the age of aspirants’ vying for elective offices as the future belongs to them.

The Chairman, Contact and Mobilization and Member, Steering Committee (CUPP), Rev. Olusegun Peters stated this in a press statement issued in Abuja on Thursday while felicitating with Nigerian youth to Mark this year’s lnternational Youth Day celebration with the theme, “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

He urged government at all levels, political parties and organizations to appoint youths to leadership positions that will prepare them for the tasks ahead.

He said youth should also support and sustain multiparty democracy. It is the only way to entrench constitutional rule in Nigeria and the best way for them to be voted into power.

“It is unfortunate that millions of our youths are unemployed due to poor leadership, corruption and mismanagement of the nation’s resources that would have provided them gainful employment.

“The Coalition urges governments to formulate policies and programmes that will provide employment to our young people which will keep them away from crimes in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nigeria will be great again when our youths, the future leaders of tomorrow, are given their place in politics, government and organizations. For our dynamic youth, the future starts today. We are all in it together,” he said.

He recalled with pride that Nigerian youths were in the vanguard in the attainment of Independence in October 1960, resisted the British colonial masters, fought for the unity of the country, held prominent positions in government, excelled in various professions and brought international honours to the fatherland.

