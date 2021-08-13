IYD: Foundation asks youth to demand good governance

In commemoration of the 2021 International Youth Day (IYD) the Project Rescue Nigeria Foundation has tasked youths on demanding good governance from their political representatives, instead of becoming praise singers.

Addressing participants at a summit organised by the foundation Friday in Abuja, the Convener and National Coordinator, Mr Irem Raphael Nnaemeka, said that there was need to include support mechanism to ensure protection of lives and property.

He said: “There is need for the government to carry the youths along in all sphere of development in the country. This is because they form the largest segment of the country’s population. They possess the innovation and energy to drive the country to an expected level of development. While our group does not espouse separatism, it is important that we reposition the youths of our country to understand and appreciate the fact that they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“This will enable us to collectively harness our potentials in that direction, instead of wasting our time and dissipating energy on singing the praises of bad politicians and earning crumbs. The task of rescuing our nation from the principle of insecurity, political instability, economic strangulation, religious bigotry, unemployment and other vices lies in the hands of the youths of this country.”

Also speaking, a UN Ambassador for Sustainable Development and National Coordinator of Community Agenda for Peace, Mr Philips Obuesi, said young people should be actively involve in peace building, politics and security, adding that the political class of the country that normally cause division among the youths would not help to save the country as they are after their selfish interests.

He said: “We should stand up and question bad governance, we should always demand that the right things be done by those in position of authority and political power. There is need to build unity among the youths of this country to solidify their efforts and desire to take it to the next level of greatness.

“Today is another opportunity for the youths to celebrate and harmonise. We can make this country greater than what it is now. We can express our voices through the ballot boxes. I call on Nigeria youths to stop being errand boys to bad politicians. These politicians do not care about the future of the youths of this country. If youths unit, they can change the negative narrative of this country.”