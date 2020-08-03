Izala sect distributes rams to 27 chief imams

A popular Islamic sect, Izalatul Bidiah, Wa ikamatussanh (JIBWIS) Jigawa state chapter, has distributed 27 rams, one to each of the 27 chief imams of the 27 local government areas of the state at the eve of the Sallah day in appreciation and recognition of their at boosting and promoting Islam in the state.

The chairman, distribution committee of the animals of JIBIWIS, Dr. Abubakar Saleh Kazaure, stated this in a chat with our correspondent Friday in a telephone interview.

He further stated that the Jigawa state branch of the association said they distributed 27 rams to the chief imams of the 27 local government areas with a view to give them a sense of belonging so as to be able to make sacrifices.

‘’As I am talking to you, I am handing over the rams to chief imams of Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwia and Yankwashi local government of Kazaure Emirate, Jigawa north senatorial district, and other eight local government areas of the district,’’ he said.

Related

No tags for this post.