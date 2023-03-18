Izon-Ibe Niger Delta festival and trade expo: INC President emerges advisory board chairman

A renowned cultural veteran, Prof. Benjamin Ogele Okaba, has been announced as chairman advisory board, Izon-Ibe Niger Delta Festival and Trade Expo.

This was made known by the organisers of the event in a press statement issued by the Executive Director, Izon-Ibe Niger Delta Festival and trade Expo Amb Kenule Nwiya jnr.

According to him, Prof. Okaba would lead as chairman of Izon Ibe Festival and Trade Expo as a result of his several landmine strides in promoting culture, peace and unity in the Niger Delta region.

The statement read in parts: “As an esteemed cultural veteran, Prof. Benjamin Ogele Okaba has used his multiple offices and good reputation to secure peaceful agitation of human rights, respectively among Ijwas and preserve our heritage as a unique people artistically gifted both in livelihood, art, industry and the professions.

“We are hopeful he will use his wide range of knowledge and that of his profound team to actualise the shared vision of the Izon-Ibe Festival and Trade Expo concerning the growth of the Ijaw Kingdom.”

