Izunaso, Mbata, Ndubueze emerge APC senatorial candidates in Imo

The results from the senatorial primary elections of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Imo state showed that Senator Osita Izunaso is on the verge of coming back to the Senate which he left about eight years ago.

The Orlu West-born senator defeated the likes of former Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly and member of House of Representatives, Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Chief Greg Mbadiwe and Hon Mrs Juliet Akano to emerge the APC senatorial candidate of Imo West (Orlu zone) senatorial district.

Dr Alex Mbata clinched that of APC Owerri zone with 425 votes, defeating the likes of Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu with 21votes, Jerry Chukwueke 14, Kemdi Opara 3, and Uloaku Lucy Oguzie 1; and Hilary Nwachukwu zero vote.

Also, Chief Patrick Ndubueze, who had narrowly missed chances of making it in the past, became the toast of the delegates this time around as he emerge Imo North APC candidate. He polled a total of 278 votes to beat his rivals.

In their separate chats with newsmen, Senator Izunazo who had been to both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the past, said he was happy that the process was both transparent and well organised and assured APC faithful that he was prepared for the general election and urged them to rally round him for victory.

