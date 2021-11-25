Jadesola returns as Oyo NAWOJ chairperson

The Oyo state chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Thursday, elected its state executive with the incumbent chairperson, Mrs Jadesola Ajibola, returning for a second term in office.

Inaugurating the new Oyo NAWOJ executives on behalf of the association’s National President, Comrade Ladi Bala, the National Financial Secretary of NAWOJ, Comrade Adeola Adekunle, tasked the new executives to bring all members together, serve diligently and promote peace.

Comrade Bala stated the need for the new executives to be good ambassadors of the association and abide by the laid down regulations.

The NAWOJ president stated that the association’s national body, having concluded all the screening processes, returned Jadesola, Seyi Bamidele, Stella Oyebanji and Peju Oyelakin as chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Speaking at the inauguration, vice president of NAWOJ, B Zone, Comrade Omobola Akingbehin, who presented the certificate of returns to all the contestants, charged them to work together to move the association forward and promote the pen profession in Oyo state and Nigeria.