Jaiz Bank charges staff on vision, philosophy

Nigeria’s premier non- interest banking- Jaiz Bank Plc has enjoined its employees not to deviate from vision and philosophy of the bank.

The vision, philosophy of the bank are premised on delivering world-class sharia-compliant financial services to its clientele irrespective of class, creed, race or religious belief; and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the society.

Its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Mallam Hassan Usman, reaffirmed the advice at awards night.

The nine years old bank rewarded its outstanding staff across the country with various amounts of cash rewards, plaques and certificates at a ceremony held in Abuja.

Speaking at the award dinner, the Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Mallam Hassan Usman said various awards to staff should generate even more productivity from staff.

He also tasked the staff not be complacent adding that the staff will have to double, or quadruplets their efforts as competition steps in.

He said the bank has taken the pain of pioneering non-interest banking in Nigeria but some of the pains won’t go away early , tasking the staff to endure the pains that comes with a pioneer status.

He said Jaiz Bank will continue to innovate and deliver value to all stakeholders.