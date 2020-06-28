Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest (Islamic) bank in Nigeria has reported Profit Before Tax growth of 33.63 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (636.7million), when compared to what was realized in the corresponding period of 2019 (N476.5 million).

Key excerpts from its report and accounts for the period ended March 31, 2020, the bank’s gross income rose by 43.14 percent to N4.182billion as against N2.921billion recorded in the same period of 2019.

The balance sheet size of the bank under review grew by 15.51 percent as total assets rose to N193.204 billion compared with the 2019 audited financial position of N167.27billion.

The first quarter results is a demonstration of the feats achieved at the end of the bank’s financial results for the 2019, where it declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N2.4 billion, representing a massive leap of 193 percent from N834.4 million realized in the corresponding period of 2018.

Commenting on the report, the Managing Director/CE Hassan Usman said the feats were achieved as a result of the bank’s deliberate policy to focus on building a culture of ethics and taking the necessary decisions to align its perspective with client expectations.

He said the result is a proof of the added value of the management’s continuous strive towards making the Bank the preferred institution for all stakeholders which was supported by the outcome of the Bank’s maiden external credit rating conducted by the International Islamic Rating Agency.