Jaiz Bank to deepen financial inclusion at Kano Fair

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria has arrived the 39thKano International Trade Fair with products and services to further deepen the financial inclusion policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Bank promised to delight visitors as well as existing customers with value adding products such as agriculture financing, MSMEs financing, home finance in an ethically conforming standard.

The Bank will also present to the public the JaizMobile and also its unique USSD Code (389301#) for SMS banking that enables customers do banking transactions without coming to the banking hall.

Another service that Jaiz Bank will display at the fair is agency banking which has the capability of bringing banking services to thousands of individuals seamlessly through our agent network.

