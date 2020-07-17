Jaiz Bank to pay shareholders N884m as maiden dividend

Shareholders of Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria, has approved the Bank’s proposed first dividend payment of N0.03 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the year ended 2019.

At its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja Thursday, chairman of the Bank Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Abdul Mutallab said the total N884million dividend payment is subject to appropriate withholding tax.

“This dividend despite being modest signifies a lot to our Shareholders, Board and Management. We remain strongly committed to sustaining the tempo in the coming year (God willing)” Mutallab said.

The payment will be made electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 26th June, 2020. They must have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The Bank declared a Profit after Tax of N2.4billion in its audited financial results for the year 2019, showing a surge of 193 percent from N834.4million recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

The Bank also declared a 135 percentage increase in Profit before Tax for the period under review from N879.7million recorded in 2018 to N2.1 billion as at 2019.

Highlights of the audited financial statement showed that Gross Income grew by 80 percent to N13.5billion in 2019, from N7.5billion recorded in 2018, while Total Assets gained 54 percent to N167.27 billion in 2019 from N108.46 billion recorded in 2018.

Speaking at the AGM, the Managing Director/CE Hassan Usman said the progress the Bank recorded in 2019 was broad-based apart from stronger Income Statement and Balance Sheet.