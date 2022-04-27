Jaji: AbduRazaq hails Buhari over appointment of fire service chief



Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has praised President Muhammad Buhari for appointing Engr. Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu, an indigene of the state, as controller general of federal fire service.

In a statement Tuesday, the governor said the appointment was well-deserved for an officer who has risen through the ranks and distinguished himself as a dutiful and patriotic fireman.

“We welcome the appointment of this proud son of Kwara and Ilorin emirate, and we bid him a successful tenure as the head of the country’s fire service. We also look forward to working with him to strengthen our efforts to reduce fire outbreak in Kwara state and the accompanying effects on human lives and properties,” the statement said.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for once again entrusting one of us with this great national service.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

