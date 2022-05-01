Jamaica signs Dynamic Africa star boss  on  3-year contract

The Jamaica football Federation has signed a three years intermediary agency contract with UAE based  Nigerian Football  Administrator , Moo Muhammed Mustapha.

The federation in the contract signed by the country’s National team Manager in charge of FIFA TMS, Mr Roy Sampson stated that the contract which commenced on May 1, 2022 and end 01/05/25 with a possible renewal .

He stated  Moo Muhammed Mustapha,  General Manager of Liwa Football Club, an  Abu Dabhi based  2nd Division side in the  UAE league will assist  Jamaica players and officials in respect of tangible negotiations, assist also in possible handling of other contract issues, 

He said the contract  will  also involve the agent arranging training camps for the national teams.