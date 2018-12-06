JAMB: 2019 UTME sale delayed till January

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it would not commence selling registration form for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) till January 2019.

A statement by JAMB’s head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin made available yesterday showed that the board had dropped the idea of starting sales in December following federal government’s reduction in

the registration fee with effect from January 2019. This statement contradicts earlier reports that the board was billed to commence sales this December.

“The attention of the board has been drawn to information going round in social media that JAMB has already begun the sale of forms for UTME.

“We are not commencing sale of the forms until January 2019, and the window period will be for six weeks.

“Prospective candidates should note this period in order not to fall prey to fraudsters,’’ Benjamin said.

He gave the assurance that the board would make adequate publicity before commencing the sale of the UTME, adding that the board would comply with the directive on reduction of the registration cost.

Recall that the Nigerian government had, last Wednesday, approved reduction of the fee from N5, 000 to N3, 500, ahead of the 2019 UTME at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

